SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom made executive decisions, including permitting and vetoing laws over the weekend. Among other things, Gov. Newsom made California the first state in the country to follow President Joe Biden’s federal guidelines and the first state with transparency measures.

Here are the laws Gov. Newsom signed off on.

Senate Bill 348

California is the first state in the United States to codify Biden’s new federal nutrition guidelines, with Senate Bill 348, which reduces added salt and sugar in school meals. “California was the first state to provide two free meals a day to all public-school students, so it’s fitting that California is now the first state to ensure that school meals are healthy and don’t contribute to lifelong health problems,” said State Senator Nancy Skinner.

Senate Bill 253

Senate Bill 253 would ensure that 5,300 companies that operate in California and make more than $1 billion will have to disclose a wide range of planet-warming direct and indirect emissions.

Senate Bill 54

Senate Bill 54 is designed to bring transparency to venture capital investments in California, which could possibly help more women- and minority-owned startups access vital VC funding. Law SB 54 is the first such transparency measure in the U.S.

Here is a rundown of the vetoes Gov. Newsom enacted.

Cannabis Cafes

Newsom vetoed a bill that would have permitted cannabis cafes in California and would allow local jurisdictions to authorize cannabis retailers to prepare and serve non-cannabis food and beverages and to sell tickets to live performances. Newsom was concerned that the bill as written could undermine the state’s smoke-free workplace protections.

Condoms in schools

Newsom vetoed a bill on Oct. 8 that would have permitted free condoms to public high school students. Newsom believes the funding would not be cost-effective. Newson states, “This bill would create an unfunded mandate to public schools that should be considered in the annual budget process.”

Decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms

On Oct. 7, Newsom vetoed a bill aimed at decriminalizing the possession and personal use of several hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms. The legislation would have allowed those 21 and older to have psilocybin, dimethyltryptamine, and mescaline without being arrested nor prosecuted for possessing limited amounts of plant-based hallucinogens.

Outlawing caste-based discrimination

Newsom vetoed a bill on Oct. 7 that would have made California the first U.S. state to outlaw caste-based discrimination. This legislation was heavily backed by the South Asian community. In his message, Newsom called the bill “unnecessary,” explaining that California “already prohibits discrimination based on sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other characteristics, and state law specifies that these civil rights protections shall be liberally construed.”

Insulin prices

Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have stopped insurance companies from charging more than $35 for insulin. Newsom confirmed in March that California would begin making its own brand of insulin. Newsom wrote in a message explaining why he vetoed the bill on Saturday. “With copay caps, however, the long-term costs are still passed down to consumers through higher premiums from health plans.”

Red dye No. 3

Newsom signed a law banning the red dye No. 3 chemical used as a food coloring for products like marshmallow candy Peeps. Red dye No.3 has been linked to cancer. The law also bans brominated vegetable oil.

On Sunday, Newsom also signed a law aimed at electrifying the state’s fleet of school buses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.