Rural Northern California counties seek to reopen economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leaders of six rural Northern California counties say the coronavirus outbreak in their area is limited enough that Gov. Gavin Newsom should let them reopen.
The leaders of Sutter, Yuba, Butte, Colusa, Tehama and Glenn counties sent Newsom a letter.
It says the counties have have had only 69 confirmed coronavirus cases among their 500,000 residents.
Just one person in those counties is in an intensive care unit because of the virus.
Newsom has relaxed the state’s stay-at-home order to allow for elective surgeries, but he has resisted calls to let nonessential businesses reopen for fear of prompting a surge of cases.
