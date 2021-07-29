Sacramento County to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Officer has issued a new health order requiring masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

County health officials said the change in requirements comes after “continued day-over-day rate increases of the highly infectious delta variant.”

The order takes effect Friday.

June 24, Sacramento County’s daily COVID-19 case rate was 5.2, officials said. July 20, that number rose to 18.3.

Masks are required in all indoor public settings including venues, gatherings, workplaces, offices, retail stores, restaurants, bars, theaters, entertainment centers and state and local government offices.

Only 49% of Sacramento County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Breaking: Back to mandatory masking indoors in @SacCountyCA regardless of vaccination status. The new health order goes into effect at midnight pic.twitter.com/OikMujIKzN — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 29, 2021

