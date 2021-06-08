Sacramento dean finds burned remnants of his church’s pride flag

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento church says their pride flag was torn down and burned.

Rev. Matthew Woodward, dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, was on his way to a Pride event when he received a call from one of the senior staff at his church saying their rainbow flag had been removed and burned.

He later found the fragments of the flag less than a block away from the church behind a half wall.

After bringing what was left of the flag back to Trinity Cathedral, Woodward said he was left feeling saddened and “rocked back” by what happened.

“This was a sign of love and it felt like somebody had taken that down and wanted to destroy that,” Rev. Woodward told FOX40. “Although, in conversation with members of my congregation over the weekend, we realized that our values are more resilient than that.”

On Sunday, the burned remnants of the flag were blessed.

Woodward, who is gay, said the congregation has been affirming of the LGBTQ community for decades and the cathedral is a safe place.

A temporary replacement flag was donated to the cathedral, but they are looking for another.

Woodward says there are plans to have an event, likely near the end of Pride Month, to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The incident has been reported to the police as an act of vandalism.