(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department, with assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, took down a sideshow that involved about 100 cars, according to the agencies.

On Saturday afternoon, Sac PD said it responded to reports of sideshow activity and found one that included 100 cars, which led to five tows, 12 citations distributed, four guns seized, and five arrests made.

“The Sacramento Police Department will continue to work with our regional law enforcement partners to conduct maximum enforcement at these illegal events,” a news release from police read. “We remain committed to a zero-tolerance policy regarding these events.”

The Sacramento Police Department and County Sheriff’s Office broke up a sideshow on Saturday that involved about 100 cars. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Authorities added that they have noticed a recent uptick in sideshow activity across the Sacramento region. “Sideshows pose a great danger to our community members and lead to vandalism and significant property damage.”

Photos posted on social media show some of the guns taken by law enforcement and a black Mustang getting towed.

Another image shows another black sedan on the back of a tow truck, which means police likely impounded it.

“We would like to remind the public that participation in sideshow events can result in vehicles being impounded and can lead to fines and penalties up to and including arrest,” the department concluded.