Sacramento teens rally at state capitol for action to prevent climate change

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Instead of holiday shopping, a group of teens took over the State Capitol on Black Friday to push for greener policy.

“I would rather miss every black Friday to save the world rather than to save some money,” said demonstrator Aaisha Dass with Fridays for Future Sacramento.

About 200 people rallied inside and outside the building for hours, calling for more action to prevent climate change in California at the local, state, and national level.

“Nobody is doing enough on this issue, it’s going to require a complete economic mobilization, and a complete transformation of society,” said Supriya Patel, said an event organizer.

The 13-year-old helped organize the event.

“Electability doesn’t matter anymore, the lives of your constituents do,” she said.

The group called Fridays for Future is specifically demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom no longer authorize fossil fuel infrastructure.

The group says it’s one of the largest oil producers in the nation.

The group staged a die-in hoping this demand would be heard.

But no word yet from the governor.

Friday’s protest is part of a nationwide demonstration.

“The climate crisis doesn’t go on holiday, it doesn’t go on vacation, and we’re not going to either.”