(BCN) — A Salinas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for four counts of child molestation, Monterey County prosecutors said.

Alan Ortiz Zacarias, 29, was sentenced for repeatedly molesting a girl starting when she was 10 years old.

The girl told authorities that Zacarias, a family member, gave her special attention and bought her gifts while he was molesting her, and she delayed reporting it “because she didn’t want to get him in trouble,” the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

“According to research into sexual assault victim behavior, it is very common for victims to delay reporting the sexual abuse, especially when the victim is a minor and has a close relationship with the perpetrator,” prosecutors said.

Zacarias, who is listed as Alan Rafael Zacarias Ortiz in court records, was sentenced to 30 years for committing three counts of assault with the intent to commit a sexual assault on a victim under 18 years old, and one count of lewd acts upon a child under 14. The offenses are considered strikes under California’s Three Strikes law.

Zacarias will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The sentence was handed down by Monterey County Superior Court Judge Mark Hood.

