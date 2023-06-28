(KRON) — A Salinas mother was stabbed to death by a man whom she had a domestic violence restraining order filed against, according to police.

Police officers found 30-year-old Eleni Tavau suffering from stab wounds inside her home on Natividad Road at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tavau “had been stabbed multiple times and was unresponsive. Her two toddler-aged children were present when officers arrived,” the Salinas Police Department wrote.

The gravely-injured mother of three was still alive when she was rushed to a hospital, according to SPD. She was later pronounced deceased.

Eleni Tavau (Image via Facebook / Eleni Tavau)

Investigators interviewed witnesses, followed up on leads, and discovered that the victim had a restraining order against 32-year-old Rodrigo Bravo. Bravo is the father of Tavau’s young children, according to her family members.

A GoFundMe page states, “My sister Eleni Tavau was stabbed to death by her kids’ father. She left behind 3 beautiful children. Our goal is to give her a proper burial back home in Samoa.”

Tavau’s Facebook cover photo displays the quote, “Love yourself first.”

Police said Bravo later turned himself in at the Salinas Police Department and confessed to killing Tavau.

Bravo was arrested in the police station and booked into the Monterey County Jail Monday on charges of murder, felony child endangerment, violating a domestic violence restraining order, and probation violation. Bravo is facing the child endangerment charge because the toddlers were at home with their mother when she was slain.

Bravo remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bail.

KRON On is streaming now

SPD said its investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call Salinas Police Department Detective Pete Gomez at 831-758-7162.