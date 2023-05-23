(KRON) — A new food safety alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday, and it’s a cookie dough lover’s worst nightmare.

Interviews so far have revealed an apparent connection between the infections and the raw cookie dough that is sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza. The CDC says it is investigating 18 reports of Salmonella infection across 6 states. So far, one case is being investigated in California, but the true number of sick people could be even higher, the CDC said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Consumers are asked to check their refrigerators and freezers for Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough or S’mores bars dough and throw it away, “even if you don’t get sick after eating some of it,” the agency says. Remember to wash items an surfaces that may have come in contact with the dough with hot soapy water (or a dishwasher).

KRON On is streaming now

The CDC also reminded consumers that the cookie dough sold by Papa Murphy’s is not meant to be eaten raw. Some other companies make edible cookie dough, but it is made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs at all.

Symptoms and timeline for Salmonella infection