San Diego mayor considering governor run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A possible contender to run against Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022 is emerging.

San Diego mayor, Republican Kevin Faulconer spoke with Capitol Bureau Reporter Ashley Zavala about what’s prompting the potential run.

“It’s something I’m seriously considering,” Faulconer said.

This week may have been the tipping point for Faulconer, who says he’s now considering a run for governor in 2022.

His consideration comes after a series of steps by Governor Newsom that are now under scrutiny. Most recently implementing a statewide curfew and attending a large dinner party state leaders would typically advise against.

“I think it’s been building. Obviously the hypocrisy that we saw this week obviously touched a nerve for a lot of Californians who are trying to do everything that they can to follow the rules,” Faulconer said.

The moderate Republican is in his last few weeks as mayor before terming out.

“I’ve been able to accomplish significant reforms that has helped move this state forward, one of the safest big cities in the country, we really brought people together on the issues of homelessness and housing, particularly infrastructure there is a way to do that,” he said. “It’s not Democrat Republican or independent it’s what’s the right thing, how do you get results, when you do that people will support you, people will vote for you, it doesn’t matter if you have an R or D next to your name?”

Reporter: Have you set a timeline?

“I am focused right now on the task at hand, my final month as mayor,” Faulconer said. “And I’ll be making that decision after that.”

Faulconer has not formed an exploratory committee just yet, which would be the first official step to run for the office.