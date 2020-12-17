San Diego pauses enforcing COVID-19 restaurant restrictions

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) – San Diego will pause enforcing COVID-19 restrictions against restaurants, according to the county.

The decision comes after a judge ruled that the county cannot enforce a regional stay-at-home order against two strip clubs.

In his ruling, the judge said the state and county have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

In response the county released the following statement:

Check back for more details as this is developing.