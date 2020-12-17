Coronavirus: The Latest

San Diego pauses enforcing COVID-19 restaurant restrictions

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) – San Diego will pause enforcing COVID-19 restrictions against restaurants, according to the county.

The decision comes after a judge ruled that the county cannot enforce a regional stay-at-home order against two strip clubs.

In his ruling, the judge said the state and county have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

In response the county released the following statement:

Check back for more details as this is developing.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News