San Diego pauses further reopenings amid new coronavirus outbreaks

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/CNN) – California has updated its guidance on face coverings, with the state now requiring masks in most public settings.

This comes as areas like San Diego see an increase in coronavirus cases.

San Diego County reported 8 new outbreaks in the last week.

Because of this unsettling trend, county officials are pausing the economic reopening.

“Today, we are reporting and sharing that we have had eight community outbreaks in the preceding seven days,” said Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Supervisor.

“Generally, we are seeing community outbreaks at restaurants, private businesses, private residents, houses of worship, businesses, office buildings, social clubs and, in the case of these, we are seeing them in a widespread area throughout San Diego County,” Fletcher added.

In terms of the latest community outbreaks, we’re told they were reported in three businesses, two restaurants, one private residence, a campground, and a social club.

County leaders say some of the outbreaks are the result of social gatherings, which are still prohibited.

“People are gathering. And people are gathering and not using facial coverings. The way that COVID-19 is spread primarily through person-to-person contact and it’s spread through droplet transmission,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County Public Health Officer.

In the wake of the outbreaks, officials say they’re pausing any more reopenings in the economy after Friday.

However, the pause will not impact any businesses that have already opened or were set to open by Friday.

County leaders are also imploring people to take the coronavirus seriously.

“We take this with an understanding that it could be an indication that we could be heading in a direction that is not positive. And so we continue to implore the public to please adhere to the public health orders,” said Fletcher.

California’s new face mask requirement includes places like indoor shopping centers, public transportation, medical centers, and outdoor spaces where social distancing can’t be maintained.

No word on how that order will be enforced.

Latest Stories: