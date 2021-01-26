San Diego Zoo gorillas that tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering

California

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are expected to make a full recovery weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, including one who received antibody treatment.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that that Safari Park executive director Lisa Peterson said the eight western lowland gorillas were likely exposed by a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

Peterson said fecal samples from the gorillas are no longer testing positive for the virus. She said some of the gorillas will get the COVID-19 vaccine from a supply not permitted for use in people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News