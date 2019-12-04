San Francisco man, dog killed in crash on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

According to the CHP, the driver of a white Nissan lost control while driving in heavy rain on Highway 99, spun out and slammed into a tree.

The crash victim, a 32-year-old man from San Francisco, was transported to the hospital where he later died. A dog also died in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.