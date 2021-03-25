San Quentin inmate found dead in cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — A condemned San Quentin inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, officials announced.

Lumord Johnson was found in his cell around 6:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

Lumord Johnson / California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Johnson’s cause of death.

Johnson, 56, was sentenced in Riverside County on April 8, 2002. He received the death penalty for first-degree murder with enhancements for being armed with a firearm and the use of a firearm and a consecutive life with the possibility of parole sentence for second-degree murder with an enhancement for use of a firearm.

He was admitted to death row on April 15, 2002.

There are currently 704 people on California’s death row.