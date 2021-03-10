Homicide investigation underway after San Quentin inmate dies in cell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – State corrections officials say they are treating the death of a 66-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison early Wednesday as a homicide.

John Sullivan had served half of his 10-year sentence from Placer County for failing to register as a sex offender, a second-strike.

He was found unresponsive during a head count shortly after midnight and pronounced dead less than 40 minutes later.

Officials said they suspect his 28-year-old cellmate in the death. He has not been charged, but was serving a seven-year sentence from Los Angeles County for first-degree burglary and injury to a dependent adult causing death or great bodily injury.