Sand Fire in Yolo County 30% contained

The ‘Sand Fire’ continues to burn in Yolo County as firefighters battle flames from the air and on the ground.

The fire has been burning since Saturday and it has charred more than 2,200-acres so far. Containment on the fire is now 30-percent which is up 10-percent from Sunday.

“We saw the plume of smoke immediately, and we knew we were in trouble,” Alan Taylor, a Yolo County resident, said. “I was a little frantic. You know if the fire rips through here, we would lose everything. There would be nothing left.”

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of the county, like for Alan Taylor who lives along Highway 16 in Rumsey.

“My house burnt down when I was in high school, so it was just a big flashback. I mean I lost everything,” Taylor said.

Taylor and his family packed an emergency bag with their essentials but ultimately decided not to leave as dozens of fire crews across multiple agencies worked around the clock to put out the flames fueled by high winds and dry vegetation.

“We had very extreme, challenging conditions in this type of country with the north winds that were predicted and continued throughout most of today,” Aaron Latta, Cal Fire Battalion Chief, said.

Crews battling steep terrain with minimal roadways, helicopters and airplanes assisting in the fire fight, dropping water and fire retardant on the hard to reach areas.

“It’s historically difficult to gain access to, to get a strong, solid foothold in that to where we could turn the corner. The crews have been engaged, getting as direct on the fire’s edge as possible and punch a line for as long as they can,” Latta said.

But despite the challenges, crews say they’re beginning to make progress.

