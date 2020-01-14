Sanders leads in California’s Democratic primary race, Warren, Biden close behind, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The majority of Californians favor Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee in this year’s presidential election, according to a survey released Monday by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Sanders leads the primary race in California with 27 percent, while Biden and Warren trail not far behind with 24 and 23 percent of the votes, respectively, the survey found.

The survey looks at Democratic candidates who qualified for the next debate.

The last survey by the institute in November showed Sanders holding 17 percent of the primary vote in California.

That number has since risen by 10 percent.

As far as who Californians believe can beat Donald Trump in the general election — nearly half of those surveyed placed their faith in former Vice President Biden.

Sanders remains the most popular Democratic candidate among young people with 45 percent of the vote from Californians ages 18 — 44.

Thirty-two percent of those over the age of 45 preferred Biden, the survey showed.

The Public Policy Institute of California surveyed 530 Democratic voters earlier this month.

This poll comes less than two months ahead of California’s primary on March 3.

For a full analysis of the findings, click here.