Sandra Scully, wife of beloved Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, dies at 76

Vin Scully and his wife Sandra Hunt walk onto the field during a retirement ceremony in his honor before the game at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Sandra Scully, the beloved wife of Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, died Sunday evening, the Scully family announced. She was 76.

Sandra had been battling with Lou Gehrig’s disease for several years and received care at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she ultimately succumbed to complications from ALS.

Sandra and Vin Scully are pictured Aug. 30, 2012, at Dodger Stadium in a photo supplied by the family on Jan. 4, 2020, when her death was announced. (Jon SooHoo/ Los Angeles Dodgers)

She was born on Dec. 27, 1944, in Cascade, Virginia and married Vin, 93, in November of 1973.

Scully leaves behind her husband of more than 45 years Vin and her children Catherine, Kelly, Erin, Todd, Kevin and Michael, as well as 21 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” says a statement sent out by a public relations firm.

The family is asking for donations to be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research in Sandra Scully’s name.

Sandra’s husband Vin retired from the Dodgers booth after the 2016 season, following 67 seasons with the franchise. His has the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro team in sports history.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sandi Scully, the loving wife of Vin and a dear member of the Dodger family,” said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in a statement. “Sandi was Vin’s biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodger Stadium until she began her battle with ALS. She was truly Vin’s and the Scully family’s rock, and she will be dearly missed.”