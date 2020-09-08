Santa Clara, Santa Cruz counties get OK to ease some virus restrictions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced Santa Clara and four other California counties are moving into the state’s red category in the tier system.

The substantial/red category means there were 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, or a 5-8% positivity rate.

Now, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Amador, Orange, and Placer counties can move forward with some reopenings and ease some coronavirus restrictions.

In Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, some personal care services will be able to open indoors, with safety precautions in place.

In Santa Clara County, that includes the following services:

Schools: K-12 schools can open after the County has been in the Red Tier for 14 days. All schools must follow mandatory guidance set by the County of Santa Clara and the State of California

Some personal care services with modifications

Shopping malls (50% capacity)

Gyms and fitness centers (10% capacity)

Museums, zoos and aquariums (25% capacity)

Hair salons and barbershops were previously allowed to open indoors with reduced capacity as of August 31st.

Indoor dining, indoor movie theaters, and indoor gatherings remain prohibited in Santa Clara County under the local order. Other activities that the County had previously allowed but the State had prohibited can now resume. The stricter of the State or local order always controls.

In Santa Cruz County, the following can open indoors with modifications:

Waxing, nails, massage

Restaurants

Places of worship

Movie theaters

Gyms and fitness centers

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

California’s COVID-19 positivity rate statewide is down substantially: 3.8% over the last week, just over 4% over the last two weeks.

The state data dashboard shows California is also averaging 9.1 cases per 100,000 people.

State data dashboard shows CA is also averaging 9.1 cases per 100k people. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2020

Officials said, however, another surge in COVID-19 cases is anticipated. If the case rate goes up, the counties could return to the “purple” tier in 14 days.

For more information, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

