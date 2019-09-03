Santa Cruz school says 2 students, 2 parents victims in dive boat fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Santa Cruz charter school has released a statement Tuesday saying two of its students are victims in the deadly boat fire off the Southern California coast.

Pacific Collegiate School has released a voice recording and sent the following statement in response:

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students. Right now, our priority as a school community is to suport our students, staff, and families. Please respect our need to gather and grieve privately.” Pacific Collegiate School

In addition to the students, two parents were on the boat as well.

At least 25 people were confirmed dead and 9 others still missing after the tragic boat fire that happened early Monday near Santa Cruz Island.

The dive-boat Conception, far out to sea in the middle of the night, became fully engulfed in flames as 30 passengers on a recreational scuba diving trip slept below deck.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll says at least 25 people on a recreational scuba-diving trip died and the search will continue through the night for the nine others still missing.

He says five others have been found but not recovered due to unsafe conditions under the boat, which sank in about 60 feet of water.

Among the victims is 41-year-old Kristy Finstad, a marine biologist from Santa Cruz who was leading the dive trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

