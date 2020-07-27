Santa Cruz County added to state’s COVID-19 watch list

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Cruz County is now on California’s COVID-19 watch list.

Last week, the county was flagged because of an increase in cases and was given three days for things to improve or be added to the list.

Now changes could be coming soon.

Communications manager Jason Hoppin says despite being a tourist area, Santa Cruz County has in the past few months been doing well in keeping the numbers as low as possible.

Hoppin says schools like many others throughout the state are taking precautionary measures.

As far as what happens next, Hoppin says they will update the county website.

