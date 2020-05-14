Santa Cruz County beach reopens after deadly shark attack

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Just days after 26-year-old surfer Ben Kelly was killed in a shark attack, today areas of the beach. are set to reopen.

Kelly was killed due to injuries he received from a shark bite while surfing at Sand Dollar Beach on the south end of the county Saturday afternoon.

While the species of shark that killed Kelly still has not been confirmed, dozens of large great white sharks were seen swimming in the area in the days leading up to the attack.

The attack happened within 100 yards (91 meters) offshore.

At the time, the beach was closed to visitors to maintain physical distancing during the coronavirus crisis but swimming and surfing were allowed.

Signs have been posted, warning beachgoers about the attack.

As a safety precaution, authorities closed the water about a mile north and south of the attack until today.

