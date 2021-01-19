Santa Cruz County fires: Evacuations underway

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations are underway in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday morning due to several fires burning in the area.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Offices, the following evacuation orders are in place:

Nunes Rd

Gillette Rd

Willow Heights

Ben’s Way

Halton Rd

Cal Fire working on fire in South County near Nunes Rd in Aptos.



Evacuations ordered for Nunes Rd. and Gillette Rd.@CALFIRECZU @sccounty — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) January 19, 2021

Willow Heights is also being evacuated. — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) January 19, 2021

Cal Fire CZU tweeted earlier that there was one fire off of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and another in the Boulder Creek area off of Highway 9.

Just after 11 a.m. the agency said there was also a fire near Staff and Panther Ridge.

https://twitter.com/SantaCruzSO1/status/1351606743403360257

URGENT: We have 2 new fires in Santa Cruz County. One is off Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and one is in the Boulder Creek area off of Highway 9. Evacuations are being initiated, please continue to check @ZonehavenInc as this information is developing. @sccounty @SantaCruzSO1 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 19, 2021

