Santa Cruz County fires: Evacuations underway

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations are underway in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday morning due to several fires burning in the area.
According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Offices, the following evacuation orders are in place:
- Nunes Rd
- Gillette Rd
- Willow Heights
- Ben’s Way
- Halton Rd
Cal Fire CZU tweeted earlier that there was one fire off of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville and another in the Boulder Creek area off of Highway 9.
Just after 11 a.m. the agency said there was also a fire near Staff and Panther Ridge.
This story will be updated.