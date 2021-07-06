Santa Cruz homicide victim ID’d as punk music model

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A homicide victim was identified on Tuesday as a young Santa Cruz woman who was a gothic model and well-liked in the local punk music scene.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office told KRON4 that the victim was identified as Rachel “Elias” Meisenheimer, 33, of Santa Cruz.

The Blue Lagoon, a popular nightclub on Pacific Avenue, wrote on Facebook, “Our hearts go out to our community as they mourn the murder of Elias Meisenheimer. Elias was a close friend to many of us and a longtime frequenter and collaborator with THE BOX goth scene.”

Beau Joseph Paepke / Santa Cruz Police Dept.

Meisenheimer was a “brazenly fierce, always real and often wickedly funny individual,” the Blue Lagoon wrote.

Her ex-boyfriend, Beau Joseph Paepke, is currently behind bars in the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Law enforcement was unaware of Meisenheimer’s death until July 1, when Paepke took himself to jail and made a confession, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police sent detectives to Meisenheimer’s RV in the 100 block of Front Street, where officers found her body.

Police said Paepke “provided a full confession to the murder which took place on Monday, June 28, 2021, in the RV while parked in the 900 block of Soquel Avenue.”

Meisenheimer worked as a model and she studied photography at Cabrillo College.

Subkulture Magazine wrote, “We grieve & pay our respects for the loss of our friend & model Elias Meisenheimer, may you rest in peace.”

Court records show that Paepke, 30, had a history of domestic violence.

Just one day before her death, Meisenheimer wrote on Facebook that her family was “relieved” that she had ended her relationship with her boyfriend. She also wrote about being “villainized” for “setting boundaries.”

It appears Paepke tattooed the letters “RIP” on his forehead sometime after the homicide happened and before he turned himself in.

Paepke posted a selfie on Facebook on June 26 where he does not have the “RIP” tattoo. But in his July 1 mug shots taken by police, the new “RIP” tattoo is visible on the top half of his forehead.

The coroner has not released Meisenheimer’s cause of death.

The day before the homicide, he posted a quote reading, “Somebody is mad at you right now because you picked peace over drama.”