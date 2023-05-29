The Bixby Bridge is an iconic landmark along Highway 1 near Big Sur. (Image courtesy Caltrans D5)

(KRON) — One of the most beautiful stretches of Highway 1 reopened for the first time since drenching winter storms triggered massive landslides south of Big Sur.

Twenty-one miles of Highway 1 along Big Sur’s rugged coastline has officially reopened to motorists, Caltrans District 5 officials said. The Central Coast drive offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

The May 26 reopening was made possible after crews repaired a major washout of the road at Gilbert’s Slide just north of Gorda at Post Mile 10.6. Crews have also made significant repairs to distressed conditions at Radio Point at PM 4.9, at PM 0.8, and at the county line at PM 0.1.

A hard closure remains between Limekiln State Park in Monterey County down to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

“Travelers arriving at the new southern closure will be directed to a flagged turnaround area placed just before the entrance to Limekiln State Park. There is no parking at the turnaround area and entry into Limekiln State Park is prohibited and the park is closed,” Caltrans officials wrote.

Winter storm-triggered landslides create heavy lifting for Caltrans crews trying to keep Highway 1 clear. (Image courtesy Caltrans District 5)

Crews also continue to work at Paul’s Slide at PM 21.7. The current estimate for reopening the highway at Paul’s Slide is still several months away. “The massive undertaking to remove an estimated 500,000 cubic yards of material and to sculpt and stabilize the slope is being met by crews working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week,” Caltrans officials wrote.

Monday’s reopening allows travelers starting in the Monterey area to drive south for 50 miles to enjoy the splendor of the coast. They will encounter a turnaround at Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27.

Travelers in Morro Bay now have over 65 miles of coast to enjoy to the north as Highway 1 passes through Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, Ragged Point, Gorda, and points beyond, before arriving at the turnaround south of Limekiln.

Caltrans officials wrote, “Only five miles of Highway 1 remain closed from Big Creek Vista Point to just south of Limekiln State Park. All coastal businesses remain open.”

Travelers on Highway 1 will continue to encounter signalized traffic control at PM 0.8 as crews complete guardrail work. Repairs to a major washout of the road also continue at the Dani Creek Slide at PM 22.6, with work now estimated to be completed by mid-July.