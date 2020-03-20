Scientists from UC Davis Medical Center work to develop coronavirus treatment

(KRON) — In the United States, the first community-acquired case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 was discovered in a patient at UC Davis Medical Center.​

Infectious disease physicians and scientists there immediately isolated and began to grow the micro-organisms in the laboratory to learn more about it.​

How contagious and lethal the virus is and, how the local case compares to others around the world.​

The university is developing a robotic system capable of running 1,400 coronavirus tests a day with quick results.

U.C. Davis is working with both the center for immunology and infectious diseases and the California National Primate Research Center to get the tests up and running.​

The partnerships are expected to help speed up validation of the tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.​

A step still required by law, even during an emergency.

Eventually, U.C. Davis intends to study how monkeys respond to a COVID-19 infection.​

Their reactions will hopefully help scientists develop a vaccine.​

Unlike the common cold and seasonal flu, COVID-19 infections in children are turning out to be mild — but very serious and deadly for people over 60.​

Scientist don’t know why yet — but further testing may shed light.​

Right now, all of this work is being funded by the university and primate center.​

But researchers have applied for additional grant money from the federal government.​

