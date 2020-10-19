Scott Peterson case: Talks over location of first court appearances continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The District Attorneys in both Stanislaus and San Mateo counties are still hammering out details on where the first few court appearances of Scott Peterson will be.

The original case was tried in San Mateo County back in 2004.

The discussion comes after the California Supreme Court in recent days ordered the Peterson case be reexamined due to possible juror misconduct.

Court documents said the trial judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

Back in August, the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s 2005 death sentence in the slaying of his 27-year-old wife Laci, who was 8 months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor.

Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

>> Read the full court documents here.

Peterson, who is now 47, contended on appeal that he couldn’t get a fair trial because of the massive publicity that followed, although the proceedings were moved nearly 90 miles away from his Central Valley home of Modesto to San Mateo County.

Latest Posts