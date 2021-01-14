As new trial date nears, here’s what’s new about the Scott Peterson case

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Sources close to Scott Peterson revealed to KRON4 who the star witnesses will be for his new trial this year.

Peterson has always maintained his innocence, and he plans to prove it.

One of the most compelling new witnesses, according to one source who asked to be anonymous, will be Dr. Phillipe Jeanty.

Dean Johnson, a former San Mateo County prosecutor who closely follows the Peterson case, explained the significance of Dr. Jeanty.

“Dr. Jeanty invented a protocol for estimating — if you have a stillborn child — for estimating how old the fetus was. How long the fetus had been in the mother’s womb. He invented this protocol.

A prosecution witness testified, based on allegedly the Jeanty protocol, that Scott’s unborn son, Conner, was a certain age,” he said.

“That testimony placed the child in the water in San Francisco Bay during the time period that Scott was there (fishing). The problem with this is, that the defense has now gone out and consulted with Dr. Jeanty,” Johnson said.

“Dr. Jeanty said the doctor who testified used the wrong data. He used it incorrectly. And he came up with entirely different information. And Dr. Jeanty will say he believed that Connor Peterson was put in the water of San Francisco Bay some days after Scott Peterson went fishing,” Johnson said.

Peterson’s writ of habeas corpus states that if Dr. Jeanty’s formula was used correctly, it shows that Conner died on January 3.

That’s 11 days after when the prosecution’s witness claimed that Connor had died.

“If that is true, then Scott Peterson is stone-cold innocent,” Johnson said.

Peterson has a hearing coming up on January 21 in San Mateo County Superior Court, where he will likely appear via a livestream from San Quentin Prison.

Peterson’s pregnant wife, Laci, went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002 and her body was later found in the San Francisco Bay. The body of Peterson’s unborn baby, Connor, was also found nearby.

Peterson said he had gone fishing at the Berkeley Marina when she vanished. His attorneys are going to try to prove that Laci and Connor died sometime after he left their Modesto home on Christmas Eve to go fishing.

“The thing to understand is, there is a whole new case out there to defend Scott Peterson,” Johnson said. “There is much more powerful testimony out there.”

The second new witness who the original trial jury never heard testimony from will be Russell Graybill. Graybill is a mailman who delivered mail to the Peterson’s house regularly.

The Peterson’s dog, Mckenzi, always barked at the mailman. But the day Laci vanished, Mckenzi did not bark.

According to the writ of habeas corpus, the dog never barked because it was out walking with Laci. The mailman went to the house between 10:35 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., which is a time period after Scott Peterson allegedly left that morning to go fishing.

The mailman was interviewed by police three days after Laci went missing. But he was never allowed to testify during the murder trial.

A third set of new witnesses are neighbors who say they saw a woman and dog matching Laci and Mckenzi’s descriptions out walking after Peterson left their Modesto neighborhood. Laci was eight months pregnant at the time.

Frank Aguilar is one person who claims to have seen Laci out walking the dog sometime between 9:30 and 11:00. Another alleged eye-witness of Laci walking the dog that morning is Diane Campos.

“None of these witnesses/declarants had any reason to lie for Scott Peterson,” Peterson’s habeas corpus petition states. “If it was Laci who took Mckenzi for a walk after 10:18 and left the gate open, no juror could vote to convict since at that point Scott was well on his way to the warehouse and the marina.”

“There are eyewitnesses out there who can actually testify the facts that would make Scott Peterson’s guilt impossible to believe,” Johnson said.

Sources close with Peterson told KRON4 that another strong piece of new evidence centers around the Medina home burglary.

On Dec. 24, 2002, the Peterson’s neighbor’s house was burglarized. One neighbor, Diane Jackson, told police that she saw burglars removing a safe from the house across the street from the Peterson’s home on Covena Avenue. The Medina family lived in the home at the time, and they were out of town on vacation.

According to a private investigator hired by Peterson’s family, a group of men who allegedly conducted the burglary are now considered prime suspects of murdering Laci.

A courtroom sketch artist had a tough job today drawing Scott Peterson. He appeared via a livestream from San Quentin Prison. He waived his right to a speedy trial as prosecutors seek the death sentence against him again. His death sentence was overturned by the Ca Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/AVHVhjREvB — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 6, 2020