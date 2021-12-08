Convicted killer Scott Peterson to break his silence during resentencing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson will physically be back inside a courtroom Wednesday morning for the first time since being convicted of killing his wife Laci and unborn son Connor in 2005.

He’s set to be resentenced to life in prison without parole at the San Mateo County Courthouse at 10 a.m.

His defense attorney said Peterson will also be breaking his silence with a statement.

Laci disappeared Christmas Eve 2002. That’s when prosecutors said he killed her and then dumped her pregnant body into San Francisco Bay from his fishing boat. The 27-year-old and her unborn son washed ashore about four months later.

Peterson was sentenced to death in 2004, but the California Supreme Court later overturned his death sentence because of an error made by the original judge.

About 12 family members from both Laci’s family and Peterson’s family will also be at the courthouse to make statements.

