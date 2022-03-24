REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson was back in court Thursday fighting for a new murder trial.

Peterson says he received an unfair trial because one juror, Richelle Nice, allegedly lied during jury selection to make sure she was picked for the jury.

Peterson was convicted by a San Mateo County jury in 2004 of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor.

Based on evidence and testimony presented at a hearing this week, Judge Anne-Christine Massullo will rule whether Nice committed juror misconduct. If Massullo decides Nice was bias juror, she will overturn Peterson’s murder conviction and grant him a new murder trial.

Scott Peterson talks to his attorneys on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP / Pool Photo)

On Thursday morning, his attorneys told the judge that they want a journalist to testify. Journalist Shareen Anderson interviewed Nice for an A&E true crime documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson.”

Anderson’s attorney stood up in court and said her client does not want to testify, and asserted her First Amendment right.

Peterson’s attorney, Cliff Gardener, told the judge, “The Constitution does not end at the First Amendment. There’s also the Sixth Amendment.”

The Sixth Amendment includes the right to a fair trial.

Peterson’s defense team wants Anderson to testify because she saw a photograph hanging in Nice’s home of a little boy wearing a T-shirt with the words “Little Man.”

Another juror from Peterson’s murder trial testified earlier in the hearing that Nice nicknamed Peterson’s unborn son “Little Man.” The defense says it’s evidence that she was “obsessed” with achieving justice for the murder victims.

In this Dec. 13, 2004 photo juror Richelle Nice adjusts her hair as members of the jury speak with the media in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/ Lou Dematteis, Pool, File)

Defense attorney Pat Harris said if Nice had been truthful about her personal history during jury selection, she would have never been picked for the jury.

For the first three days of Peterson’s hearing, his defense team attempted to expose several reasons why Nice was allegedly bias against a man like Peterson.

Nice was grilled on the witness stand about her past, including turbulent romantic relationships with boyfriends who cheated on her.

Nice testified that she was pregnant when her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend threatened, stalked, and harassed her. Nice obtained a restraining order against the ex-girlfriend to protect herself and her unborn baby.

“I’ve been in fights before, and I didn’t want to fight her while I was pregnant. I knew I could lose my baby,” Nice testified.

I interviewed Scott Peterson's sister-in-law today about jurors who testified at his hearing (Juror No. 1 Greg Beratlis and Juror No. 7 Richelle Nice). If he is granted a new murder trial, Janey Peterson is confident he will be found not guilty. https://t.co/nzfOTNAEkN pic.twitter.com/Sfe4hL5kjL — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) March 2, 2022

After Nice’s baby was born, she found out that the father, Eddie Whiteside, was having an affair with another woman. Nice testified that she punched Whiteside in the face and he called the police.

Harris told the judge, “Miss Nice seemed to be obsessed with Connor. Now, from her testimony about her ex cheating on her, this appears to be yet another thing that Miss Nice was obsessed (with).”

Nice also wrote dozens of prison letters to Peterson at San Quentin State Prison. In one letter, she asks him to confess to the murders and explain why he decided to murder his wife.

In another letter, she asks Peterson about why men cheat.

Whiteside’s infidelity made her life “hell,” Nice wrote to Peterson.

Amber Frey, a key witness in the Scott Peterson trial, appears with on January 10, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin / Getty Images)

Peterson had an infamous affair with Amber Frey.

Frey contacted police after Laci vanished from her Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002 and she found out that the man she was dating was Laci’s husband. Frey became a police informant, and recorded phone calls with Peterson to catch him lying about his wife. Frey was the prosecution’s star witness for establishing a motive.

During jury selection, Nice was asked, “Do you have any opinions about people involved in extra-martial affairs?”

Nice responded, “No.”

Harris said the prison letters reveal that Nice actually had very strong opinions about cheaters.

Harris asked Nice, “Were you upset with Mr. Whiteside for having a ‘Papa Was A Rolling Stone’ lifestyle?”

“It didn’t make me happy,” Nice testified.

Nice testified she deeply regrets writing the prison letters.

She began sobbing on the witness stand after prosecutor David Harris asked her, “Did you hope to accomplish something with those letters?”

Judge Anne-Christine Massullo will decide if Peterson is granted a new murder trial. (March 1, 2022 / AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu, Pool)

Nice said her therapist initially gave her the idea. Peterson stopped responding to Nice after several letters were published in a “People” magazine article.

In addition to her feelings about cheaters, Nice was also bias because she was the victim of domestic violence during her pregnancy, according to Pat Harris.

Nice denied all allegations of juror misconduct. Nice recently told KRON4 news that she feels “bashed” by the media.

Prosecutor David Harris ended his cross-examination by asking Nice point-blank: “”Did you have any bias against Scott Peterson?”

“Nope,” Nice answered.

“Did you consider all of the evidence presented in the courtroom (at the murder trial)?” the prosecutor asked.

“Absolutely,” Nice answered.