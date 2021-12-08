Scott Peterson is an ‘evil, sociopathic’ remorseless killer, Laci’s family says

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Why would a person murder their young, pregnant, happy wife? Scott Peterson’s motive was described in detail at a hearing Wednesday just before a judge re-sentenced him to serve life in prison without possibility of parole.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of committing a heinous crime. His wife, Laci, was eight months pregnant and excited to become a first-time mother when, according to prosecutors, Peterson murdered her in their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002.

Scott Peterson listens to Stanislaus County Deputy District attorney Dave Harris speak during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court on Dec. 8, 2021. (POOL-Andy Alfaro,The Modesto Bee)

The bodies of Laci and her unborn son, Connor, washed up in the San Francisco Bay. Peterson told police that he went fishing in the San Francisco Bay in his recently-purchased boat the day his wife went missing.

When Peterson was arrested on murder charges, “he quickly became the most hated man in America,” his defense attorney, Pat Harris, told a throng of news reporters at the San Mateo County courthouse Wednesday.

Peterson’s mistress, Amber Frey, was a police informant and recorded her phone conversations with Peterson to catch him lying about his wife. The jurors who convicted Peterson in 2004 said Frey’s testimony solidified their verdict.

Peterson attended a candlelight memorial for Laci while she was still missing. At the memorial, he had a phone conversation with Frey and told her he was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Paris.

“Paris is a long way from Modesto,” assistant district attorney David Harris quipped Wednesday.

For the re-sentencing hearing, Laci’s mother, sister, and brother delivered scathing victim impact statements as Peterson listened in silence. They frequently pointed to Frey as Peterson’s motive for killing his wife. Peterson didn’t want to be married to Laci anymore and didn’t want to be a father, Laci’s family said in court.

Laci’s family members were face-to-face with Peterson when they called him an “evil” “sociopathic” and remorseless killer who deserves to die.

Peterson’s death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court because a judge made an error during his murder trial, and the district attorney said she will not re-seek the death penalty.

Peterson wanted to speak at his re-sentencing hearing as well, but Judge Anne Christine Massullo blocked him from making a statement.

If Peterson had been allowed to speak, he would have told the court that he wanted to be a father, and “there is no way he could ever harm Laci or Connor,” Pat Harris said.

Scott Peterson leaves the courtroom after he is resentenced to life in prison without parole on Dec. 8, 2021. (POOL-Andy Alfaro , The Modesto Bee)

In a recently-filed probation report, Peterson expressed sorrow over his wife’s death. Peterson has always maintained his innocence.

Stanislaus County prosecutors scoffed that Peterson’s newly-expressed sorrow was insincere.

District Attorney Birgit Fladager’s eyes welled with tears when the victim’s family talked about how much they have missed Laci for 19 years.

Sharon Rocha, Laci’s mother, statement to Peterson:

“Scott, 19 years ago today, you were in the midst of planning Laci’s murder. You can bat your eyes. But it’s the truth. I see no sorrow and no remorse from you at all. Laci’s dead, Scott, because she loved you and trusted you. You betrayed her. Your evil, selfish act ended two beautiful souls. You just didn’t want them anymore. You chose to get rid of her. You didn’t want a baby, nor the responsibility of being a father. You were afraid of being looked on as a failure. It’s unbelievable that you thought you’d get away with it.”

“I miss my daughter. Something that you obviously don’t. You don’t miss Laci. I know I will never see her again. Thank you very much for that. All of Laci’s closest friends have their own families now. They all know about her because of her beautiful friends who kept her memory alive. Laci would have been a good mother. Envision what Connor would look like. He would have been 18 years old now. You would have been free of child support. It’s ironic we are here the month of December. Why are we here today? Amber Frey confronted you. You boo-hoo’d that you lost your wife.”

Murder victim Laci Peterson

“On Dec. 8, exactly 19 years ago today, you researched boat launch ramps in the San Francisco Bay. On Dec. 9 you bought the boat. The boat you used to dump Laci’s body in the bay. You dumped her body in the bay like a piece of garbage.”

“On Dec. 14, you lied to Laci telling her you couldn’t go to the Christmas party. When in fact you drove to Fresno and went to a Christmas party with Amber. On Dec. 15, Ron and I had dinner at your house. I’ve thought about that evening over and over again. Sharing a meal together and listening to Laci talk about the baby. You were already planning her murder. You already researched where you’d dump the body.”

“How evil you are. That evening was the last time I ever saw my daughter alive. You should be put to death. You deserve the death penalty.”

“No matter what happens in the future, there are two things that will never change: Laci and Connor will always be dead; and you will always be their murderer.”

Brent Rocha, Laci’s brother, statement to Peterson:

“We have been traumatized by the murder of Laci and her son Connor. Laci had a a life-of-the-party personality. She had an infectious smile and loved to laugh. She was a vibrant woman living life to the fullest as any 27 year old woman would.

“When Scott’s girlfriend found out she was married, he implied his wife had died. Scott began plotting Laci’s murder. It is disturbing to know your sister was killed for such a selfish reason.”

“He is sociopathic. He has shown absolutely no remorse and does not accept responsibility for his actions. Scott Peterson deserves death.”

Scott Peterson appears in San Mateo Superior Court for the first time since he was sentenced to death there more than 17 years ago. (POOL-Andy Alfaro , The Modesto Bee)

Amy Rocha, Laci’s sister, statement to Peterson

“There’s not a day that doesn’t go by and I don’t think about my sister. Its unfair that I don’t have a sister anymore. I would have loved to be an aunt to Connor too. I don’t know how you go on living. Every Christmas Eve, I have to re-live the nightmare we live in now.”

“She would have been the best mom. You have broken all of our hearts. My boys will never know their aunt and cousin. You will be punished in this life and after.”

Pat Harris, Peterson’s defense attorney

“(Laci’s family’s) feelings and emotions are legitimate and they have a right to be angry. I understand why most people present here think he’s guilty. But it’s not a set of facts we believe are true,” Harris said.

