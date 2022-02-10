Scott Peterson retrial battle: Key witnesses who will testify

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — For people who followed one of California’s most infamous murder trials, there will be a lot of familiar faces returning to Redwood City later this month as witnesses are called in to testify for Scott Peterson’s hearing.

The Feb. 25 hearing will be a make-or-break moment in Peterson’s battle for a new murder trial.

Twelve San Mateo County jurors convicted Peterson nearly two decades ago of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and unborn son, Connor.

One member of the jury, Richelle Nice, is now accused of being a “stealth juror” who committed juror misconduct. She will be the first witness called to testify for the five-day evidentiary hearing.

Nice wrote several prison letters to Peterson while he was a death row inmate in San Quentin State Prison. His defense team plans to use those letters against her to prove she had a hidden agenda for finding Laci justice. Nice also co-authored a book, titled “We, the Jury,” with other jurors. Sections of the book will be used as evidence as well at the hearing.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo has the authority to overturn Peterson’s conviction and grant him a retrial. Massullo will base her ruling off of testimony from several witnesses at the hearing.

The judge will not take into account whether she believes Peterson murdered his wife. She will grant Peterson a retrial if his attorneys can prove that Nice committed juror misconduct.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced in court earlier this week that she will grant immunity for Nice so that Nice can testify on the stand without fear of self-incrimination.

KRON4 obtained witness lists from Peterson’s defense attorneys and from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The defense team’s lists includes:

Richelle Nice , the accused juror also known as “Strawberry Shortcake” and “Juror No. 7.”

, the accused juror also known as “Strawberry Shortcake” and “Juror No. 7.” Mark Geragos , who was Peterson’s lead defense attorney for his murder trial.

, who was Peterson’s lead defense attorney for his murder trial. Justin Falconer , a juror who was dismissed from the trial after he was seen talking to one of Laci’s family members.

, a juror who was dismissed from the trial after he was seen talking to one of Laci’s family members. Steve Cardosi , who served as the jury foreman.

, who served as the jury foreman. Greg Beratlis , Juror No. 1.

, Juror No. 1. Frank Swertlow , who co-authored the book, “We, the Jury” with several jurors.

, who co-authored the book, “We, the Jury” with several jurors. Shareen Anderson , who produced the A&E documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson.”

, who produced the A&E documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson.” Johnny Dodd and Lyndon Stambler , who are both reporters for “People” magazine and covered the trial extensively.

, who are both reporters for “People” magazine and covered the trial extensively. Larry Gibbs, Peterson’s former appellate attorney.

Jurors Gregory Beratlis, Steve Cardosi, and Richelle Nice sit together during a news conference December 13, 2004 in Redwood City. All three jurors will testify at Peterson’s ]hearing on Feb. 25, 2022. (File Photo by Lou Dematteis-Pool/Getty Images)

The district attorney’s witness list has a much shorter list of names, including:

Craig Grogan , a Stanislaus County district attorney investigator

, a Stanislaus County district attorney investigator Bill Massey , a San Mateo County senior district attorney inspector

, a San Mateo County senior district attorney inspector Nate Wandruff , a Santa Clara County senior criminal investigator

, a Santa Clara County senior criminal investigator Elliot Silver and Negad Zaky , Nice’s former defense attorneys

, Nice’s former defense attorneys Richelle Nice

I obtained a witness list for Scott Peterson's Feb. 25 hearing. Two of witnesses who will testify are juror Richelle Nice's former defense attorneys: Elliot Silver and Negad Zaky. I interviewed Silver and Zaky two years ago for @kron4news . Here's part of that interview. pic.twitter.com/z6BeZkoA51 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) February 10, 2022

According to prosecutors, Nice was traumatized from seeing gruesome evidence shown at Peterson’s 6-month murder trial. Now, she’s being dragged through the mud publicly by a “witch hunt,” prosecutors said.

“The justice system cannot be permitted to upend jurors’ lives simply because of a misunderstanding of terms by a layperson is twisted into the fiction of a malicious avengement of a personal vendetta,” Fladager wrote.

Nice is accused of lying during jury selection about her personal history. When asked if she had ever been the victim of a crime, Nice wrote “no.” Peterson’s defense attorneys said they uncovered criminal records that show she was the victim of domestic violence while she was pregnant.

Legal analyst Michele Hagan said Nice’s actions following the murder trial — namely, writing prison letters to Peterson — stand out as unusual conduct by a juror.

“I think there is a great likelihood that he is going to get a new trial,” Hagan told KRON4.

Two witnesses on the district attorney’s list, Elliot Silver and Negad Zaky, were interviewed by KRON4 news in 2020 when they were still Nice’s defense attorneys.

They told KRON4 that Nice has been unfairly being portrayed as a “monster,” and Peterson’s defense team is “grasping at straws” to get him out of prison.

“She’s stuck in the middle here. No matter which way she can turn, she’s going to appear to be the monster. They are trying to get Scott Peterson out of jail. She is going to be vilified in one way or another,” Silver said.

Nice replaced Silver and Zaky with her current defense attorney, Geoffrey Carr.

Members of the jury sit together just after they read a statement during a news conference December 13, 2004 in Redwood City. (Photo by Lou Dematteis-Pool/Getty Images)

Jurors Richelle Nice and Michael Belmessieri speak to the media about how they feel about Scott Peterson outside the courthouse after the formal sentencing of Peterson March 16, 2005 in Redwood City. (Photo by Lou Dematteis-Pool/Getty Images)

Mark Geragos was the lead defense attorney for Scott Peterson’s 2004 murder trial. (File / Photo by John Green-Pool / Getty Images)

Scott Peterson sits with attorney Mark Geragos during arraignment proceedings on December 3, 2003 in Modesto. (File Photo by Bart Ah You-Pool/ Getty Images)

The Feb. 25 hearing will be held in the same San Mateo County courtroom where Peterson’s 2004 murder trial happened. The court will provide a live audio stream of the hearing because space in the courtroom will be limited.

Laci Peterson’s family members said they will not attend the hearing.

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she was murdered on Christmas Eve 2002 in her Modesto home. The bodies of Laci and her unborn son, Connor, washed up in the San Francisco Bay.

Why is Scott Peterson getting a new prison sentence tomorrow? Here's everything you need to know:https://t.co/ySjmr7Nwxe@kron4news @SPAppeal pic.twitter.com/2PRONugZlG — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 8, 2021

Laci Peterson’s family recently had a chance to speak directly to Scott Peterson in court when he was re-sentenced to life in prison last December.

They told Scott Peterson that he is an “evil” “sociopathic” and remorseless killer.

Sharon Rocha told her former son-in-law, “Scott, 19 years ago today, you were in the midst of planning Laci’s murder. You can bat your eyes. But it’s the truth. I see no sorrow and no remorse from you at all. Laci’s dead, Scott, because she loved you and trusted you. You betrayed her. Your evil, selfish act ended two beautiful souls. You just didn’t want them anymore. You chose to get rid of her. You didn’t want a baby, nor the responsibility of being a father.”