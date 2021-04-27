Scott Peterson trial: Two new hearings scheduled for June

A judge talks to Scott Peterson on Zoom Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Peterson was live from San Quentin. / Vicki Behringer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Scott Peterson’s defense team on Tuesday was granted more time to investigate a juror who is accused of going rogue and committing juror misconduct during Peterson’s 2004 murder trial.

His defense attorney said juror Richelle Nice lied to be picked for the jury because before hearing any evidence, she wanted to help convict Peterson of murdering his pregnant wife Laci.

Today the judge gave Peterson’s investigators more time to look into domestic violence committed again Nice while she was pregnant.

Nice may have been biased toward the murder victim Laci because Laci was also pregnant when she was killed.

The judge granted the defense 60 more days for the investigation.

Peterson will have two new hearings in June.

He is guaranteed a new trial for the penalty phase because his death penalty was thrown out by the California Supreme Court.

But what he really wants is a new trial for the criminal phase, which is found not guilty, which would mean he could one day walk free out of prison.

That of course would be a nightmare for Laci’s family who has already been through a lot of heartbreak.

Laci’s family and Peterson were both present via Zoom during today’s hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.