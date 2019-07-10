Search continues at Lake Mendocino for missing fisherman

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) – Recovery operations continue Wednesday on Lake Mendocino.

Crews are looking for a man who was last seen fishing there in June.

Vincent Soto and his father Carlos Soto were on a fishing trip at the lake on June 11.

Carlos Soto’s body was found floating in the south end of the lake that evening, but his son has not been found.

Deputies searched for Vincent Soto with divers and sonic devices, but they now want to search near the outlet in the lake at the base of Coyote Valley Dam.

The Sonoma County Water Agency is reducing water to help find Soto.