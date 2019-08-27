Search on for 2 Sacramento County kids abducted by non-custodial mother

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) – Authorities are searching for two children they say were abducted by their non-custodial mother on Monday.

According to authorities, 6-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans were taken by their mother, Reychel Dizon, from Robert J. Fite Elementary School and have not been seen since.

The Sheriff’s Office said Dizon does not have custody of the children and is currently homeless.

The children are considered at-risk because of their ages.

Anyone who sees Cheriya, Aaron, or Reychel is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

