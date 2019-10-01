Search on for 50-year-old man kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home

PLEASURE POINT (KRON) – A search is underway in Santa Cruz County Tuesday morning for a man who was kidnapped from his home during a crime.

According to authorities, 50-year-old Atre Tushar was kidnapped around 3 a.m. and was last seen getting into his white BMW with California license plate 7CUG581.

If you have any information on the location of Tushar or his car, call 911.

