(KRON) — An avalanche occurred at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m., according to the ski resort. The avalanche was on the Palisades side, where patrol and mountain operations teams are now performing a search.

The ski resort said the avalanche happened “above the GS gully area of KT-22.” It is unknown if the search is precautionary or if there are people trapped.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also responding to the avalanche.

Lift operations at Palisades and Alpine have been closed for today, Palisades Tahoe announced at 10:46 a.m. on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.