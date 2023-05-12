(KTXL) — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in the community of East Shore on Friday morning, just over 11 miles from Chester.

At around 3:18 a.m. The earthquake was recorded by monitors. This is now the second earthquake in the area of Lake Almanor within 12 hours.

According to the USGS, the origin point for Friday morning’s quake was around four miles from the earth’s surface and so far almost 1,000 people have reported feeling the shaking.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook communities at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday on the western side of Lake Almanor.