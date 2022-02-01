Secretary of State Weber outlines suggestions to change California recall process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California’s top elections official offered what she said should change in California’s recall process Tuesday.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber suggested lawmakers consider asking voters to approve changes that include shortening the recall ballot to just a single yes or no question by eliminating question two, which currently asks voters to pick a replacement candidate.

“People are not evaluating is there something wrong that we need to do a recall about, what are the circumstances it becomes, is this person better than the other 43,” Weber said.

Weber said she supports a proposal already filed this year that would allow the state’s lieutenant governor to replace a recalled governor.

Weber also suggested state lawmakers consider raising the standards to recall a governor, extending the time frame to have a recall, placing limits on the number of recall petition attempts against a target and putting together a committee to keep tabs on the state’s recall process.

“Those I think are extremely important to make sure our process is fair,” Weber explained.

Her comments Tuesday were the first time Weber has formally and publicly provided concrete suggestions to change the state’s 110-year-old direct democracy system that allows citizens to remove elected officials from office and came in the final state legislative hearing to analyze potential changes, which were launched after Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated his own recall last fall.

Critics of the process have said recalls have been costly, overused and weaponized recently against elected officials at every level of government.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California poll presented to lawmakers showed about 60% of likely voters want to see changes to the process.

“If there’s anything that needs to be fixed, now is the time to fix it,” said PPIC President Mark Baldassare.

“I am increasingly of mind that there is no need to change the recall process,” said State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama.

But some lawmakers have noted there have only been two successful attempts to recall a governor in California in the state’s history. The same PPIC poll showed 86% of Californians are glad the state constitution allows for recalls.

“The recall process is the only thing left that the people have to hold you folks accountable and elected to represent,” said Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.

The committee did not take action in the hearing, but state lawmakers still have more than two weeks to file new proposals. Any major changes would be up to voters.