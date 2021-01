BIG SUR (KRON) – A massive section of Highway 1 has fallen into the ocean after this week’s storm.

Caltrans crews responded to a segment of road that collapsed near Mile Marker 30 near Big Creek Bridge and has closed the highway indefinitely.

Last time a significant portion of Highway 1 was damaged was back in 2017 when the steep slopes at Mud Creek suffered a catastrophic collapse, wiping out the highway for months.

Photos provided by Caltrans.