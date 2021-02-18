Security breach: Some California DMV customer info may be compromised

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you recently registered your vehicle in California, the Department of Motor Vehicles is sharing a warning about a security breach.

The CA DMV works with a Seattle company, Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc., to verify vehicle registration addresses.

They said a February ransomware attack on AFTS “may have compromised information provided to AFTS by the DMV, including the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records that contain names, addresses, license plate numbers and vehicle identification numbers (VIN).”

However, the DMV says the following information is not at risk:

Social Security numbers

Birthdates

Voter registration

Immigration status

Driver’s license information

At this time, actual impacts on DMV customers are unknown, and the DMV wants people to be aware as a precaution while the FBI is involved in the security breach investigation.

“Data privacy is a top priority for the DMV. We are investigating this recent data breach of a DMV vendor in order to quickly provide clarity on how it may impact Californians,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “We are looking at additional measures to implement to bolster security to protect information held by the DMV and companies that we contract with.”

The DMV is not using AFTS while the investigation is underway, instead getting an emergency contract with another company. They say AFTS helps them cross-reference addresses with the national database so that vehicle registration renewal notices are mailed to a customer’s current address.

If you notice any suspicious activity, the DMV says to report it to authorities.