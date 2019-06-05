SEE IT: Dad giving away backyard rollercoaster
This is any kid's dream come true.... and now it's up for grabs!
San Diego dad Bruce Sales built this rollercoaster in his backyard for his kiddos.
Adults are welcome too!
He's moving to a new house that doesn't have quite enough space, so instead of scrapping the ride, he's giving it away.
Sales is also an engineer, but said he got tips from YouTube videos to help it together.
It even has ac ar seat to make it safer for younger kids to ride.
If you have a big enough backyard and have DIY chops, you can email sales.bruce@gmail.com for more information.
He's taking applications and says he'll respond to any questions.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: FEDEX DELIVERY MAN THROWS PACKAGES IN SAN JOSE
- EARTHQUAKE STORM RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- DRAKE TAKES A DIG AT KEVIN DURANT; MACAULAY CULKIN RESPONDS
- MAJOR RIDESHARE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT AT SFO
- MAN ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT FAIRFIELD GAS STATION
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida daycare worker accused of 30 instances of abuse
- Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar
- Raptors Kyle Lowry gets shoved by courtside fan
- Raptors take 2-1 series lead with 123-109 win