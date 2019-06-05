SEE IT: Dad giving away backyard rollercoaster

This is any kid's dream come true.... and now it's up for grabs!

San Diego dad Bruce Sales built this rollercoaster in his backyard for his kiddos.

Adults are welcome too!

He's moving to a new house that doesn't have quite enough space, so instead of scrapping the ride, he's giving it away.

Sales is also an engineer, but said he got tips from YouTube videos to help it together.

It even has ac ar seat to make it safer for younger kids to ride.

If you have a big enough backyard and have DIY chops, you can email sales.bruce@gmail.com for more information.

He's taking applications and says he'll respond to any questions.

