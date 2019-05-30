SEE IT: Disney unveils 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attraction

The force will soon really be with you!

Disney is opening its new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" amusement park on Friday at Disney Land in Southern California.

It will only have one attraction when it opens - Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

It's an interactive ride which is piloted by the guests themselves.

Bob Chapek, the chairman of parks for Disney, calls it "the most immersive land that we've ever built."

Disney CEO on Galaxy's Edge

He also says visitors will feel like they've been taken to a trading port on the planet Batuu.

Putting together this attraction didn't come cheap.

The price tag on the 14-acre spot in Disneyland reportedly cost $1 billion.

Another Galaxy's Edge is scheduled to open in Florida's Disney World sometime this summer.

