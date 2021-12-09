See it: Fresh snow in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Sierra has been hit with fresh snowfall early Thursday morning.
The winter weather started overnight and is now causing some slippery conditions.
Caltrans District 3 said in a 4 a.m. tweet that chains are required on all vehicles, except the ones with 4-wheel drive and snow tires, from Nyak in Placer County to Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.
There’s also a Frost Advisory issued for Thursday night into Friday morning for the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
The region is predicted to get up to a foot of snow.