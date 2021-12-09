See it: Fresh snow in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Sierra has been hit with fresh snowfall early Thursday morning.

The winter weather started overnight and is now causing some slippery conditions.

Caltrans District 3 said in a 4 a.m. tweet that chains are required on all vehicles, except the ones with 4-wheel drive and snow tires, from Nyak in Placer County to Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

Radar loop shows showers moving across the area overnight. Some areas in the Valley could continue to see rain showers for the morning commute, so give yourself extra travel time. Snow showers over the mountains continue into the afternoon, bringing slippery conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fpmnKT36Ec — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 9, 2021

There’s also a Frost Advisory issued for Thursday night into Friday morning for the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The region is predicted to get up to a foot of snow.