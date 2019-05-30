Selena-themed ‘Como la Flor’ cruise setting sail from Los Angeles

Selena fans – pack your bags and get ready to sail the high seas!

A Selena-themed cruise – Dreaming of You 25: The Como La Flor Cruise – is setting sail from Los Angeles next year.

According to its website, the cruise will run from Sept. 25 through Sept. 29 and will depart from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico.

Chris Perez, Selena’s former husband and guitarist of Selena y los Dinos, confirmed the news on social media and also shared he’d be performing on the cruise with Grupo Metal.

There will be other performances and even a “surprise special guest.”

Special onboard activities include Cumbia, dances,

Tickets for the cruise range from $750 to $2,800.

Is it too good to be true?

According to the Corpus Christi Caller Times, an organizer of the cruise, who chose to remain anonymous, told them “the cruise is being put on by a travel agency that has a ‘host agency’ in Jacksonville, Florida [but] declined to name the travel agencies, and said they work with 5,000 agencies nationwide.”

The publication also adds that there is no physical address listed on the website.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to the cruise only have a contact form, a Gmail address, and a mobile phone number with a Las Vegas area code to refer to.

Here’s to hoping this is not another Fyre Fest disaster.

