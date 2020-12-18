Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s name used in CA unemployment fraud scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in California have accused four women of filing fraudulent unemployment benefits.

The charges are part of a broader investigation of fraud in the state’s distribution of more than $110 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.

Prosecutors accuse 43-year-old Andrea Gervais of filing 100 fake unemployment claims, including one in the name of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Prosecutors also said a state prison inmate, Sholanda Thomas, worked with former inmate Christina Smith to file fake claims in the names of prison inmates.

In San Diego, prosecutors charged Nyika Gomez with conspiring with an inmate to file fake claims using stolen information.