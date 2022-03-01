SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – United States Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced he has COVID-19 early March 1.

“As I do regularly, I tested yesterday for COVID. Late last night, I received a positive test result with a breakthrough case,” Padilla stated via Tweet. “I’m asymptomatic and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Padilla stated that he’d be “isolating and working remotely.”

“I will continue consulting with the Capitol’s Attending Physician and expect to return soon,” Padilla concluded.

Just yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the lifting of the state’s indoor mask mandates for schools and the unvaccinated. Last week Padilla announced he was filing papers to run for his first full-term in the Senate.

Padilla was appointed by Newsom in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris, and therefore had not run for the seat before. He’d been California’s secretary of state from 2015.

There will be two ballot items in the June primary and the November general election ballots – one to fill the remainder of Harris’ term (which expires in January 2023), and one for the next, full term (January 2023-January 2029). Padilla will be running in both.