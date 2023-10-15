(FOX40.COM) — Two weeks after being chosen for a U.S. Senate seat by Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Laphonza Butler tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post she made on social media.

“After a busy first week on the job, I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Butler said in a post on X on Sunday. “Per CDC guidelines I will be isolating while the Senate is in session and working remotely.”

Butler succeeded the late Dianne Feinstein after the former U.S. senator from California passed away in September.