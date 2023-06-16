(KRON) – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) joined U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in reintroducing the College For All Act, a bill that would expand access to college for millions of students.

The bill would allow working class students to attend public community colleges, public trade schools, and public four-year colleges free of tuition. This legislation would apply to students from single households earning up to $125,000 or married households earning up to $250,000.

This legislation comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release its decision on President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, which would cancel student loan debt for 20 million Americans and lower debt for 20 million more.

On Wednesday, Republicans rolled out a plan of their own, called the Lowering Education Cost and Debt Act. The plan includes reducing nine student loan repayment options to two repayment options, and limiting loans for certain undergraduate programs.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected sometime on Friday or on June 22.